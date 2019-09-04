WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) — Officials say a suspected tornado caused damage in suburban Chicago, leaving one person injured.
The National Weather Service says the "probable tornado" appeared to touch down Tuesday evening near Waukegan in Lake County, Illinois. Trees and traffic lights were knocked down, and some buildings were damaged. The weather service says a damage path stretched for about 2 miles (3.2 kilometers).
Crews plan to survey the damage Wednesday to confirm whether a tornado was to blame.
The Waukgean Fire Department says high winds flipped a car, leaving a person with what were described as minor injuries. The storm eventually moved out into Lake Michigan.
