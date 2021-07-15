ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Sandra Crowder was married to her husband Mark for 42 years before he died in 2018. The Crowders were soulmates and best friends. They went everywhere and did everything together. Their love and marriage was built on a strong faith in God which helped carry them through some of the difficult times.
“We read each other’s minds and finished one another’s sentences," Sandra said. “We were just that close.”
Mark, a sculptor, created hundreds of works of art. The one piece that had particular sentiment was a 300 pound, life size copper sculpture of Jesus Christ. He had created the sculpture for his grandmother, who was a strong influence throughout Mark's life and especially during his youth while he was subjected to an alcoholic father.
"He wanted to do something for her before she passed away," Sandra said. "It took a year and a half to make and was like a child being born just watching it all come together."
In 1996 with his grandmother in her 90s, he dedicated it to her and her church.
When Mark died, the sculpture was moved and attached to his grave at Poplar Creek Cemetery in Orchardville, Illinois, 100 miles east of St. Louis.
"The church gave the Jesus statue to my son and I so we could move it to Mark and his family who are all buried at that cemetery," Sandra said. "This made his death less difficult knowing that his legacy would live on."
On June 30, the statue was reported missing. The Wayne County Sheriff's Department is investigating the case but said there are no leads. The local CrimeStoppers has received no calls about the theft.
"It's kind of like going through his death all over again," Sandra said, adding she was stunned when she heard the news. "I was devastated when he died and now another piece of me has been taken away with the statue gone … It's heartbreaking to believe someone would take this statue in a special place like the cemetery.”
Multiple regional law enforcement agencies said there is an uptick in various metals being stolen and sold for scrap. St. Louis police have reported more than 600 catalytic converters stolen so far in 2021 compared to just more than a 100 at this time last year.
Crowder has sent out flyers and made many calls in hopes of generating the lead that would help recover the statue.
Crowder, who lives in Collinsville, says her faith, family and friends have helped her cope with the theft of the treasured statue and she holds out hope that whoever took it will do the right thing and return it.
“Please, please if you have a conscious and I know you do, please bring the statue back to us." she said. "I'm a forgiving person and I would forgive you."
Anyone with information regarding the theft is urged to all the Wayne County CrimeStoppers at 618-842-9777.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.