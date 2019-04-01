NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - For the second time in just a few years, Carolyn Bounds walks outside her North County home to find the street cloaked in darkness.
The street light outside of her home on Winfield Avenue has been taken down.
“I’m a senior, when I leave my home I don’t feel safe,” said Bounds.
Bounds lives in the Wheaton-Cook-Lyndhurst (WCL) Lighting District. It’s one of five in unincorporated St. Louis County where a board is in charge of paying Ameren for street lights.
Homeowners pay taxes that include street lights. St. Louis County collects the tax but cuts a check to the lighting district board who is then supposed to pay Ameren.
A letter sent out by the WCL Lighting District Board in January said the bills had not been paid in a timely manner and that in October, they had “suffered a cancellation of services, a delinquent streetlight bill with Ameren of $17,791.”
James McGee was recently appointed to the board and said he has no idea what happened with previous board members nor why they hadn’t paid the bills.
He addressed residents saying the current board is working with Ameren to fix the issue.
“It was a mess,” said McGee in a phone interview with News 4. He said he was asked by St. Louis County to step in and straighten out the issue.
But this is not the first time this has happened. In 2016, several lights were shut off when the bill was not paid to Ameren. At the time, the then board member said there weren’t enough people in the district paying taxes to foot the bill.
This time around, McGee says it was a matter of the bill not being paid.
A letter sent to residents said they are working to pay down the charges but “in order to assist us in lowering our delinquent bill, unfortunately some services will be discontinued.”
McGee says the district was paying for some privately owned street lights and those are the ones being removed. He says the light in front of Bounds’ home was removed by mistake and will be returned.
“I thought it was taken care of then, when that letter came I was shocked. We just went through this, it wasn’t that long ago!” Bounds said.
In 2016, St. Louis County said they would look into more oversight for lighting district boards. A spokesperson told News 4 they would again look into this issue to find out why the bills were no longer being paid.
