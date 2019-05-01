ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Firefighters across the St. Louis area were called to three different fires as thunder roared and lightning lit up the sky overnight.
Officials told News 4 they believe those fires were caused by the lightning strikes.
The first fire started around midnight in the 3000 block of Regis Drive, which is off Clayton Road in Frontenac. Crews on the scene said lightning hit a gas line that was attached to the home. One firefighter was reportedly injured by falling debris while battling the blaze.
Read: Showers, storms possible Wednesday; Flash Flood Watch remains in effect
About an hour later, firefighters were called to the 400 block of Arlington Terrace in Wildwood after lightning hit the side of a home and traveled down the chimney, according to a fire official at the scene. The home sustained minor damage, but no one was injured.
The final overnight fire believed to be caused by a lightning strike was called in by Ameren workers in the 5300 block of Wabada in north St. Louis. Firefighters were able to quickly get the fire under control. No one was injured.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.