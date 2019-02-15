Saturday: High 37. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and above freezing so our most recent snow will melt. Winds becoming East 5-7 mph.
Saturday Evening & Night: Low 30. There is a chance of light snow or light freezing rain late Saturday evening and overnight. Current timing looks to be after 10pm for potential slick travel to begin. An inch or less of snow and a light glazing of ice is possible.
Sunday: High 41. Chance for some light snow or freezing drizzle in the morning with only drizzle possible during the afternoon. Impacts won't last long as it melts with quickly rising temperatures above freezing by mid morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.