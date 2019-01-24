Saturday: High 33. Mostly cloudy to cloudy skies. A fast moving disturbance rolls through the area today and will bring a quick hit of light snow to most of the area. The exception is SE MO and S IL where it should stay dry. Light snow expected from late morning through early afternoon, coming to and end during the late afternoon. Winds South 5-8 mph.
Saturday Night: Low 26. Mostly cloudy and cold. Winds light & variable.
Sunday: High 38. Mostly cloudy and not quite as cold. A few flurries possible in the morning.
