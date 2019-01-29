This Afternoon: Low 20s. Turning mostly cloudy. A quick shot of light snow showers with no to very light accumulation. Otherwise, a cold and breezy day. Wind chills -5 to 10. Winds: Northwest 15-25, gusting to 30 mph.
Wind Chill Advisory for St. Louis 6 PM Today through midday Wednesday. A wind chill warning (due to colder wind chill values) for areas north of the St. Louis metro.
Tonight into Wednesday Morning: -4 (Record is -9 1936). Wind chills -15 to -30 across the area with the coldest readings north of St. Louis. Much of the metro will be feeling -20 to -25 wind chills. Winds: Northwest 15 mph, gusts to 25 mph.
Wednesday: 7. Wind chills in St. Louis 0 to -10. A bit colder north. Winds lighten up in the afternoon. Chance for some light snow by evening. Right now it looks like little to no accumulation, but we will keep you posted. Winds: Northwest 5-10 mph.
