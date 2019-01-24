This Evening: Near 28. Mainly flurries expected in St. Louis, some light snow possible north of the metro. Winds: Southwest 3-8 mph.
Tonight: 18. Cold but not as frigid and dry. Winds: Northwest 4-7 mph.
Saturday: 32. Chance for some light snow showers from late morning through afternoon. Right now the snow track looks to target areas north/northeast of St. Louis with around 1", though any slight shift south could bring light accumulations right into the metro. So we'll have to watch for any slick spots where snow hits from late morning through the afternoon Saturday. Dry for the evening.
Sunday: Low 26/High 37. Mostly cloudy with a chance for a light snow or mix. The latest timing is morning to mid-day, though we'll keep you updated.
