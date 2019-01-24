This Afternoon: 28. Clouds increase. A few snow showers are possible from the metro area north late. Chills in the teens. Winds: South 10 mph.

This Evening: 20s. Scattered snow showers, mainly from around the Metro area to the north. Watch for slick spots where we see light accumulations. Best chance for that is north of I-70. Winds: West southwest 3-8 mph.

Headlines

Tonight: 18Cold. wind chill in the low teens.

Saturday: 31. A few spotty snow showers possible. Little if any accumulation expected.

Sunday: Low 25/37. Mostly cloudy with a chance for for a light mix.

