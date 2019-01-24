This Afternoon: 28. Clouds increase. A few snow showers are possible from the metro area north late. Chills in the teens. Winds: South 10 mph.
This Evening: 20s. Scattered snow showers, mainly from around the Metro area to the north. Watch for slick spots where we see light accumulations. Best chance for that is north of I-70. Winds: West southwest 3-8 mph.
Tonight: 18. Cold. wind chill in the low teens.
Saturday: 31. A few spotty snow showers possible. Little if any accumulation expected.
Sunday: Low 25/37. Mostly cloudy with a chance for for a light mix.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.