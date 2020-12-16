Light snow causes hiccups on the roads across St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)-- The light overnight snow and freezing temperatures are causing problems for drivers during their morning commute Wednesday.
Just before 6 a.m., a crash shut down the eastbound lanes of Interstate 270 between New Halls Ferry and Rte. 367. All lanes were reopened before 7:30 a.m.
News 4 reached out to MoDOT who said they are aware of the slick spots near Interstate 270 and Interstate 170 and have trucks en route to treat the area.
The I-270 North project tweeted that MoDOT crews were out all night monitoring the roads and bridges and treated areas that were covered with ice and snow.
MoDOT crews were out all night monitoring the roads and bridges. Even with crews treating any areas of snow/ice the pavement is still wet. This morning there are couple of crashes throughout 270. Please take a couple extra minutes if you are traveling this morning. #BUPD— I270North (@I270N) December 16, 2020
"With this being the first winter event of the season please remember to use extra caution as you drive on bridges/overpasses and around curves. These are the most challenging areas for MoDOT crews to treat," the group continued.
News 4 is also tracking crashes that are causing slow downs on eastbound Interstate 70 at Interstate 170 and westbound Interstate 70 at Bermuda.
As of 6:50 a.m., four flights to the east coast have been canceled.
