This Afternoon: 30s. Rain mixing with wet snow. Light accumulations are expected, mainly north of St. Louis where it will be colder and snow longer. No accumulation to a few tenths around parts of the Metro, where it will likely remain rain longer.
Snow ends south of St. Louis around sundown. Watch for icy patches after sunset as temperatures drop below freezing.
Tonight: 21. Cold and dry. Skies clearing. Winds: Northeast 5-10 mph.
Friday: 33. Cloudy and cold. Chills in the 20s. Winds: North 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Low 22/High 35. St. Louis will see mostly cloudy skies.
A band of snow will set up south of St. Louis, across Iron & Reynolds Counties in Missouri up to Farmington and across the river toward Sparta, IL and points south. Accumulating snow is possible in these areas. For now, it looks like 1" to 3" totals are possible through Saturday night.
Stay tuned as a shift in the storm track can dramatically change the Saturday forecast.
