ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com)-- The St. Charles Department of Parks and Recreation said a lifeguard at the McNair Aquatic Facility tested positive for the coronavirus Friday.
In the release, the lifeguards was asymptomatic and last worked at the water park on Monday.
"Working with the St. Charles County Health Department and CDC guidelines, the exposure of the employee is limited as the lifeguard worked outdoors in a lifeguard station and we are confident the health and safety of guests and staff risk is low," St. Charles Park and Recreations Director Maralee Britton said.
Anyone who visited the outdoor facility on July 13 should monitor for COVID-19 symptoms.
The facility underwent a deep cleaning and sterilization. McNair Aquatic Facility is open at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.