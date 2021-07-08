WAYNE COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A life-size sculpture of Jesus was stolen from a grave in Wayne County, Illinois.
The sculpture was created by artist, Mark Crowder, and it was at a church in Mount Vernon until 3 years ago when Crowder died, according to his widow, Sandra Crowder.
"After my husband had passed the church gave my son and I the sculpture to be placed on my husband's grave," she said.
The sculpture was reported stolen on June 30 from a grave at the Poplar Creek Cemetery in Orchardville. Crowder said she's devastated by the crime.
"Just disbelief and shock that somebody could actually do something like that," she said.
The theft of various metals to be sold as scrap is happening across the region. Recently, a building that once housed a thrift store just south of Arnold, was burglarized three times last week and only copper from the HVAC system was stolen. Building owner, Nathan Smith with L & L Development, estimated the thieves got $20-$30 worth of scrap metal but the cost to replace the system will be more than $20,000.
"We'd much rather give them the cash, because, on the flip side, they're, they're destroying the damage that they're causing is just massive," he said.
Catalytic converters have been the favorite target of scrap metal thieves lately, but the price of copper topped out last month 130 percent higher than in early 2020. Crowder is hoping the thieves who stole the sculpture will do the right thing and return it instead of scrapping it.
"If they have any conscience or heart whatsoever," she said.
Anyone who has information that can help police locate the sculpture is encouraged to call the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 618-842-6631 or Wayne County CrimeStoppers at 618-842-9777.
Wayne County is located east of Mt. Vernon and south of Effingham, about 110 miles east of St. Louis.
