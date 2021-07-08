WAYNE COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A life-size copper sculpture of Jesus was stolen from a grave in Wayne County, Illinois.
The sculpture was reported stolen on June 30 from a grave at the Poplar Creek Cemetery near the Marion County line. Anyone who has information that can help police locate the sculpture is encouraged to call the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 618-842-6631 or Wayne County CrimeStoppers at 618-842-9777.
Wayne County is located east of Mt. Vernon and south of Effingham. It is about 110 miles east of St. Louis.
