WAYNE COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A life-size copper sculpture of Jesus was found after being stolen from a grave in Wayne County, Illinois.
The sculpture was reported stolen on June 30, 2021 from a grave at the Poplar Creek Cemetery near the Marion County line. Now, six months later the sculpture was found Tuesday night.
Wayne County Sheriff Chris Otey said their investigation led them to a home about 10 miles from the cemetery in Rinard, Illinois. The Jesus sculpture was found in the woods under a brush pile.
Police said a person admitted to taking the sculpture during an interview and is now in custody. The statue's owner plans to return it to its rightful place in the cemetery.
Wayne County is located east of Mt. Vernon and south of Effingham. It is about 110 miles east of St. Louis.
