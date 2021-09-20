ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A plane destined to save thousands of lives has arrived in St. Louis as part of local organization called Wings of Hope, but its mission only begins here.
The new float plane will soon to be a lifeline for those in need.
"It will make landings that will cut down a boat ride from 14 hours to 30 or 40 minutes," said Mark Palm CEO of Samaritan Aviation.
St. Louis-based Wings of Hope has partnered with Samaritan Aviation for more than a decade- to save thousands of lives.
"This plane will be based here for the next several months as we do flight training with our two new pilots that have joined us as they prepare to move their families to Papua New Guinea," Palm said.
Each pilot and their family spends two years living in some of the most remote villages in the world and without their help, patients would be forced to canoe for days to the nearest health services.
"It'd be like driving from St. Louis to Denver to get to the nearest hospital," said Bret Heinerich, CEO of Wings of Hope. "Imagining having a baby, being in labor and taking a boat ride for that long. Having a broken bone. Samaritan Aviation is able to cut that down significantly."
It's grueling work, and the new float plane will create a fleet of three planes in the area, enabling these workers to not only respond to emergency calls but to deliver supplies. All flights are done free of charge, and Wings of Hope does work in 50 countries. The non-profit has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize twice. For more information on how you can continue their mission click here.
