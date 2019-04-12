ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- “Let’s get Mikey. He won’t eat it, he hates everything.”
Some of you may remember this line from a commercial for Life Cereal in the 80s. In the commercial, it turns out Mikey likes Life Cereal.
Now, Life Cereal is looking for its next Mikey.
Quaker brands says it is searching for kids between the ages of 4 and 8 to appear in an ad campaign for the cereal.
The company is holding casting events at Walmarts around the country but, if you are not near a casting, parents can submit their best video online by April 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.