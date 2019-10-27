ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A hearing on whether Missouri’s only abortion clinic should have its license renewed is set for Monday in front of the state’s Administrative Hearing Commission.
The commission is concerned that the hearing could be disrupted and has asked police to provide day-long security.
The state health department has refused to renew the St. Louis Planned Parenthood affiliate’s license. In turn, Planned Parenthood sued the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services over the licensing dispute.
In July, Administrative Hearing Commissioner Sreenivasa Rao Dandamudi granted a stay that allowed the clinic to continue performing abortions as the licensing fight plays out.
On the other side of the river, Planned Parenthood opened a new clinic in Fairview Heights after months of secret construction. The new location is a 18,000-square-foot building and located only 13 miles from Missouri's last remaining facility.
"We were really intentional and strategic and selective when choosing our facility in Fairview Heights," said Yamelsie Rodriguez, CEO of Planned Parenthood of St. Louis and Southwest Missouri. "Patients will be able to walk in without fear of being harassed by our protesters."
Colleen McNicholas, the chief medical officer of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri, said the facility was built in secret to avoid protestors and delays.
With a newly conservative Supreme Court, access to abortion has come under fire across the South and Midwest, where state lawmakers have raced to pass laws that ban the procedure in hopes of overturning Roe v. Wade, the 1973 Supreme Court case that effectively legalized the procedure.
So far this year, state politicians have introduced 300 bills restricting access to abortion, according to data compiled by the Guttmacher Institute, a reproductive health research organization. Twelve states have passed abortion bans, none of which are currently in effect.
But nowhere is access to abortion less secure than Missouri.
