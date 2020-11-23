ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Aldermanic President Lewis Reed announced late Saturday night that he is running for Mayor of St. Louis.
Reed officially filed to be a candidate on Monday. His announcement comes days after incumbent Mayor Lyda Krewson announced she would not run for re-election. Treasurer Tishaura Jones, Alderwoman Cara Spencer and business owner Dana Kelly are also running.
St. Louis - THANK YOU! Thank you for all of the messages, emails and phone calls asking to sign my petition to be on the ballot in March. I've heard you loud & clear. I am excited and honored to file for office on Monday to run as your next Mayor! #STL #ReedForStLouis pic.twitter.com/qkfiUMyeuj— Lewis E. Reed (@PresReed) November 22, 2020
Today was an exciting day! I was honored to file for the office of the Mayor. I’m looking forward to sharing more about our campaign with you! #ReedForStLouis pic.twitter.com/4X78A0Ajzq— Lewis E. Reed (@PresReed) November 23, 2020
The March 2021 primary will be the first citywide election to use ranked-choice voting instead of a partisan primary. The top two candidates will then faceoff in the general election. Ranked-choice voting goes into effect because city voters approved Prop D on November 3.
Reed ran for mayor in 2017 and finished third in the Democratic primary behind Krewson and Jones.
Spencer also officially filed her paperwork to run on Monday, the first day candidates are allowed to turn in paperwork to be on the ballot.
1/ This morning I officially filed for the 2021 mayoral campaign!We were able to meet the nearly 1200 signature quota with 100% volunteer effort from the community. I am humbled and incredibly grateful for the hundreds of supporters who helped us make the final push pic.twitter.com/9Hawkbe8Cw— Cara Spencer (@CaraSpencerSTL) November 23, 2020
