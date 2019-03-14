ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A legal letter sent to all St. Louis County municipalities warn about the use of tax dollars to oppose the City-County merger.
Jefferson City Lawyer Charles Hatfield sent the letters Wednesday but hasn't disclosed who he's working for.
The letters state Missouri law prohibits political bodies from using tax dollars to oppose a ballot measure and from releasing information on this issue could break the law.
Hatfield claims some municipalities are already doing that.
Some St. Louis County leaders claim this is an effort to stifle them from talking to residents about potential outcomes.
