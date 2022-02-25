Letter from Jones says plans call for Loop Trolley to restart by June

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - In a letter to federal transit authorities, St. Louis Mayor Tishuara Jones says plans call for the Loop Trolley to restart service by June 1.

The letter was written from Jones' office to Moktee Ahmad, a regional administrator with the Federal Transit Administration. In the letter, Jones says the Loop Trolley District is committed to restarting service by June 1, but the date could be pushed back if more time is needed to ensure the safety of the equipment.

Last week, the Bi-State Development Board voted to revive the Trolley. Bi-State also agreed to operate the Loop Trolley June 2025. Jones has previously said she opposed the Loop Trolley, but has since supported its revival due to concerns that millions in federal transportation funds could be at-risk.