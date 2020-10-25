FORT MORGAN, Colo. (KUSA/CNN) -- A Colorado landlord is accused of penning a letter to his tenants saying he will double the rent depending on the outcome of the presidential election.
The residents who live in the mobile home park are calling it voter suppression.
Cindy Marquez said she was shocked after receiving the note at her Ed Pagel's trailer park in Fort Morgan.
"I was like 'Are you serious?'," she said. "My mom was completely shocked. She's like this can't be possible."
The letter was addressed to all tenants and appeared to be signed by the landlord.
"He basically told us that if Biden won, our rent was going to double but if the current president is re-elected, rent will not be raised for at least two years," she said.
The letter said the rent would go up because "the price of everything will be increased" such as taxes, utilities, gasoline, and groceries.
"We can't control how this whole election goes. We cant control what everyone else does you know we cant control the results," Marquez said.
The obvious question here is whether this is legal.
KUSA reached out to the Colorado's Secretary of State's Office who told us they received a complaint and they're passing it along to the attorney general.
"Voting is your choice," the letter says. "We are just informing our tenants what we will do according to the results."
Marquez said an increased rent won't cut it for her family.
"Our family lives paycheck to paycheck and right now we barely make things out with what we get…with what our dad gets."
She says others in the mobile home park wouldn't be able to afford to stay either. Her neighbors are confused and worried as election day gets closer.
"It was mainly like hurtful…you know?," she said. "How could someone say something like that or basically threaten us according to something that we can't control."
