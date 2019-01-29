ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Following the shooting death of Officer Katlyn Alix at the hands of a fellow officer, the Circuit Attorney’s Office is raising concerns about how the evidence was handled in the immediate aftermath of Alix’s death.

In a letter sent from St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner to both Police Chief John Hayden and Public Safety Director Jimmie Edwards, Gardner outlines specific issues with both the police department’s characterization of the incident and the drug and alcohol tests performed on the officers involved.

The letter, obtained by News 4 through a Sunshine request, states the CAO’s investigators sought a blood draw on the officers present at the time of Alix’s death, one of whom was identified as Officer Nathaniel Hendren, as “There was probable cause at the scene that drugs or alcohol may be a contributing factor in a potential crime.”

According to Gardner, her staff was told by a police major the department would see about conducting a test and let the CAO know if a warrant would be needed.

Shortly after, a lieutenant reportedly told Gardner’s investigators Saint Louis University hospital would not honor a search warrant to draw blood.

“I’m sure you are aware that we have a protocol with area hospitals that they will honor our search warrants for blood draws. This procedure is common in criminal investigations,” the letter said.

Officers allegedly later told Gardner’s staff a “sample” had been secured from the involved officers, but it was from a breath test and urine sample, not a blood draw, which Gardner cites as being a more exact test.

Friday morning according to the letter, Gardner’s office was informed those samples were collected by Internal Affairs and they were protected under Garrity Rights.

Garrity Rights are a provision that a public employee cannot be compelled to incriminate themselves by their employer, meaning the results of the tests are protected by law and can’t be used in a criminal proceeding.

“Taking these tests under the cover of Garrity appears as an obstructionist tactic to prevent us from understanding the state of the officers during the commission of this alleged crime,” the letter said. “We have the expectation that those test results will be turned over to our office immediately as part of the ongoing investigation.”

Gardner goes on to raise issues with officers, including Hayden, characterizing the shooting as an accident in the immediate aftermath, attributing Alix’s death to someone “mishandling a firearm.”

The letter states Gardner believes it was inappropriate for investigators to approach the crime scene with a pre-disposed conclusion about the outcome, and put forth that conclusion so early.

“It’s particularly troublesome given that the Force Investigative Unit is required to conduct objective investigations of officer-involved shootings,” Gardner said.

The letter goes on to say the CAO understands the need to get information out quickly, but not at the expense of a thorough investigation.

The end of Gardner’s letter says she has other issues she would like to discuss involving the investigation, and asks for a sit-down meeting with both Hayden and Edwards.

This is a developing story and News 4 will bring you more information as it develops.