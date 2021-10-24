ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Although we are just one week away from Halloween, eager ghouls and goblins can celebrate earlier.
The 9 Mile Garden in Affton is hosting a pet-friendly shindig Sunday alongside their normal lineup of food trucks. The event, which starts from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. offers various beer to taste, a pet costume contest and several prizes to win. On Hollow’s Eve, the 5,000 square foot space will transform into a haunted garden with a maze, trick or treating and an adult costume contest.
In the downtown St. Louis area, Union Station will continue their Train or Treat event for children. Visitors also get to walk-through the historic train cars, which are decked out for the season.
The Royale has transformed their restaurant's courtyard into a house of horrors. The establishment does require proof of vaccination for indoor dining, but no proof is required for courtyard seating.
