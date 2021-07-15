KANKAKEE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- It's not everyday a teenager helps change the law, but it recently happened in Illinois.
A couple years ago, officials stopped 13-year-old Hayli Martinez from running her lemonade stand in Kankakee, a small town outside of Chicago, saying her stand violated health regulations. Her story sparked outrage around the world, so earlier this month Gov. JB Pritzker signed SB 119, dubbed "Hayli's Law," allowing all children under 16 to operate a lemonade stand without a permit.
“I’m proud of Hayli and I’m proud of everybody," said her mom Iva. "And I’m thankful for everybody who stood by us.”
Hayli has now reopened her lemonade stand, and it's better than ever.
The local mayor bought her a new portable stand to give her mini business a little boost.
