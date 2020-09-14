ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- Local parents will flock to the St. Louis County Courthouse to continue their protest over youth sport restrictions Monday.
The protest will begin at noon.
A crowd of around 200 people gathered at the top of Page's West County subdivision in protest Sunday evening. The crowd chanted in frustration over restrictions on high school sports amid the pandemic.
"Let them play, give them the opportunity. let's go out there and try it, show me how contact tracing has shown you youth sports is the cause," Nicole Harms said. She's a Parkway West mother.
According to St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page, the positive rate between 15 and 19 years old is near 20 percent, whereas all other age groups the rate is near 6 percent. For high school athletics, Page is recommending that fall sports be moved to the spring.
Page is expected to discuss the protest during his morning press conference at 8:30 a.m.
