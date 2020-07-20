HAZELWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Restrictions on youth sports took in effect in St. Louis County Monday, which means no more competitions or tournaments.
In response to those changes, members of the local sports community have rallied against the shutdown. The St. Louis Sports COVID-19 Coalition held a virtual protest at POWERplex in Hazelwood Monday to air their frustrations with the limitations set by St. Louis County Executive Sam Page.
Key leaders from Lou Fuz Athletic, Scott Gallagher Soccer Club and more spoke out during the protest demanding to see the data being used to justify shutting down youth sports competitions and tournaments in St. Louis County.
“Eight weeks and counting since Memorial Day, when tournaments opened up across the Midwest and [there was] no travel team transmissions of any large scale, “ said POWERplex President Dan Buck. “Not one case or example that we can find and the Health Department surely has not found it, or they would be throwing it in our face.”
Page stated during his press conference Monday that he was advised on this decision by the county's 300 contact tracers and a COVID-19 task force which consists of 14 pediatricians.
“I'm always going to turn to the experts in public health and the doctors in the medical community,” said Page. “To provide an interpretation of the data they have and to give me recommendations.”
The coalition says they haven’t heard from the contact tracers or the county office. They added that they’ve only had 12 positive COVID-19 cases among their athletes, and 16 parents have tested positive that are associated with one of their teams.
“The best contact tracers you can have are a coach or a parent,” said Lou Fusz Director of Football Marc Lilibridge. “A coach sees this kid every day. He knows the signs and he can look at him and say, 'You don't look as good as you did yesterday, let's go take your temperature.”
Their goal is to get the data behind the the shut down of youth sports competitions and tournaments by Friday, if not they will pursue legal action.
