ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- For the first time this season, football players, cheerleaders and marching bands got the chance to perform under Friday Night Lights across St. Louis County.
The change came after the county rolled back some of its coronavirus restrictions on youth sports earlier this week. It is the outcome a lot of parents and student-athletes across the county were looking for a return to high contact high school sports, like football.
The Parkway North High School Vikings hosted the Parkway Central High School Colts.
"Having the opportunity to play and to play under the lights, it's really given them a sense of normalcy. And he has been so fired up," said Eric Rose whose son plays defensive end for Parkway Central.
Last week, the Parkway School District, along with a few others, went to St. Charles County to play their games to get around restrictions. Now, these student-athletes will get to play on their home fields a few times before the season ends.
However, things will look different than before. In the Parkway School District, the number of spectators is limited to just two family members for each athlete, cheerleader, dance team or band member. Names were checked against a printed list before spectators were allowed to enter. And all were required to wear a mask.
"She is so excited. This is her last year. So to be able to get back on the field and cheer, she's thrilled, said parent, Denise Dixon.
School districts had to submit a safety plan to thee county health department in order to get approval to play.
"And we're just doing everything we can to keep kids safe. But yet we want to give everybody the opportunity, cheerleaders, dancers our band to experience the atmosphere of a high school football game," said Mike Ross, athletic director for the Parkway School District.
Because of the strict limits on the number of spectators, the Parkway North vs. Parkway Central game was streamed on YouTube. There will be no walk-up tickets or entry to the game for regular fans.
For Rockwood Summit, all fans will be on a pre-determined list sent by the school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.