ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson wants to end the city’s exploration of privatizing operations at St. Louis Lambert International Airport.
Friday, Krewson tweeted a letter she sent to members of the Airport Working Group in which she stated that she asked them “not to support or vote to approve the issuance of the Request for Proposals.”
Today, I am asking my representative on City’s Airport Working Group to not proceed with RFP for potential leasing of @flystl operations. I thank the entire group, our airlines and everyone who worked on this.We still need a stronger airport, but let’s get there a different way pic.twitter.com/EHC39LfigF— Mayor Lyda Krewson (@LydaKrewson) December 20, 2019
“When I inherited this idea in April 2017, I agreed to explore the concept to determine if we could get a better airport,” she wrote. “As we have worked, I have also been listening closely to residents, business leaders, and other elected officials. They have expressed serious concerns and trepidation about the process, and about the possibility that a private entity might operate the airport.”
According to Krewson, 18 teams responded to the Request for Qualifications, including the Hall of Fame Group, whose members included Cardinal legend Ozzie Smith, Olympic star Jackie Joyner-Kersee, former St. Louis Rams Orlando Pace and Aeneas Williams.
“Through this exploration, we have learned a lot about our current airport operation and its future needs. Our airport has 1,000 unused acres of land, $900 mil of capital requirements over the next 10-15 years, a big runway which is underutilized, almost $700 mil of debt, and has serious capacity issues,” Krewson wrote Friday. “I thank the Advisor Team and our airport employees who brought tremendous experience and numerous ideas to the table.”
While common in other parts of the world, St. Louis would be the first major airport in the country to lease its full operation, according to Krewson.
“Being ‘first’ at anything brings inherent risks and skepticism,” Krewson wrote.
To end her letter, Krewson thanked those involved for their “tremendous efforts” and said the airlines and business community are committed to finding a way to make the major investment needed at the airport.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.