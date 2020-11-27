METRO EAST (KMOV.com) -- The latest rise of new COVID-19 cases has sent hundreds of people to area hospitals, leaving less than 20% of hospital beds available in the Metro East.
According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, Region 4 has been under 20% for its bed availability for 10 days in a row now. Beds in intensive care units have been under the 20% threshold for four straight days.
COVID-19 hospitalizations in the region - which includes St. Clair, Madison, Monroe, Randolph, Clinton, Bond and Washington counties - have steadily increased nine of the last 10 days. As of Wednesday, a total of 233 people were hospitalized for complication from the virus in the region.
Overall, Illinois has seen a cumulative total of 705,063 coronavirus cases and more than 12,000 virus patients have died so far. A total of 5,829 Illinoisans infected with the virus are hospitalized across the state.
