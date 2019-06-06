O’FALLON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A St. Charles County couple says an O’Fallon, Mo. restaurant refused to host their rehearsal dinner after learning of their sexual orientation.
Mindy Rackley and Kendall Brown are getting married on June 15. They planned to host a rehearsal dinner two days prior at Madison’s Café.
Kendall said she was speaking with someone at the restaurant, making arrangements and was asked about the groom’s name.
“She said, 'your spouse is a woman?’ I said, ‘yes.’ She said, ‘I am sorry we are going to defer you to someone else because we don’t condone that kind of relationship,” said Kendall.
In shock, Kendall immediately called her fiancee.
“It just saddens me. I could not believe that really happened to us. I could not believe that still really happens in this world today,” said Mindy.
Mindy says she understands that businesses have the right to refuse service, but she says they shouldn’t be disrespectful.
“It’s appalling to be treated any less than human by not serving me because we are women and are in a relationship. We feel less than human,” Mindy.
News 4 contacted Madison’s Café management for comment. A woman at the restaurant acknowledged the couple’s situation but did not want to comment.
Kendall and Mindy have since found another place for their rehearsal dinner. They said they never paid Madison’s Café.
