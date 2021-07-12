SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The owners of the Old Lemp Brewery are threatening to evict a local non-profit Monday.
In August of 2020, the historic building partially collapsed near 18th Street in South City's Marine Villa neighborhood. Bricks and debris were scattered across the street.
The owner of a St. Louis nonprofit, STL B Works, said he was using the building to store 800 bikes inside. The nonprofit fix bikes and computers for kids to earn by going through classes. Now, the owners want the nonprofit out but STL B Works is requesting help to cover the cost of cleaning the bikes. The group estimates 600 bikes can be saved but there is lead and debris on them.
The owners have not extended the eviction deadline.
