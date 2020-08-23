  • Arindam Kar

SOUTH ST. LOUIS ( KMOV.com) -- Emergency crews were called to a South City neighborhood after one of the historic Lemp Brewery buildings partially collapsed Sunday morning. 

The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. near 18th Street and Cherokee Street in the Marine Villa neighborhood.

The owner of a St. Louis nonprofit said he was using the building to store various materials inside. None of his employees were there before it collapsed. Neighbors told News 4 the corner of the building had been roped off for over a week. 

The brewery complex, which consists of 29 buildings, was built in the 1860s.

No additional information has been released. The cause of the collapse is still unknown.

