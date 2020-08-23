SOUTH ST. LOUIS ( KMOV.com) -- Emergency crews were called to a South City neighborhood after one of the historic Lemp Brewery buildings partially collapsed Sunday morning.
The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. near 18th Street and Cherokee Street in the Marine Villa neighborhood.
The owner of a St. Louis nonprofit said he was using the building to store various materials inside. None of his employees were there before it collapsed. Neighbors told News 4 the corner of the building had been roped off for over a week.
The brewery complex, which consists of 29 buildings, was built in the 1860s.
No additional information has been released. The cause of the collapse is still unknown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.