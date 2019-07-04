JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - 11-year old Ashlyn Setzer and her 10-year old cousin, Aliya Gonzalez, set up a lemonade stand on Boca Chica Drive, south of Fenton on Wednesday.
The cousins wanted to raise money to donate to the charity Nurses for Newborns.
"We had watermelon-cucumber and cherry, and regular lemonade and strawberry lemonade," said Gonzalez.
After nearly four hours, the girls had raised $35 and decided to close down the lemonade stand. While they were carrying things into the garage, they said a thief hit their lemonade stand.
“We heard a noise and we didn't know what it was, and we turned around and the cooler was gone," said Setzer.
A thief stole their cooler, with the cash and lemonade supplies inside. Their grandfather was so upset, he reported the crime. His call went to Jefferson County 9-1-1 Dispatch, where veteran dispatcher Lisa Gore and trainee Abby Wilson took the call.
"How could someone take all of this from a 10-year old little girl? It's heartbreaking," said Wilson.
The dispatchers were moved by the account of what happened.
“We can help her, we should pitch in and do something," said Gore.
Gore said the dispatchers took a collection among their colleagues, and then three employees went to the store to buy new lemonade stand supplies and delivered them to the girls. The workers had also collected $64, more than the amount that was stolen. The girls were very grateful.
"I was really happy and surprised," said Gonzalez.
But that’s not the end of the story. The next day, the girls set up another lemonade stand and a minivan that was driving by stopped. The driver claimed he found a cooler along the side of a road in the area, and because of the contents, thought it might belong to the lemonade stand operators.
A parent followed the man to his house and within 10 minutes, returned with the girls original cooler and all the contents, including the cash.
"I'm glad that he gave it back and was kind enough to not steal it and keep it for himself," said Setzer.
The girls said they plan to keep a closer eye on their lemonade stands in the future.
