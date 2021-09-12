ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- In the weeks following Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz' death, the St. Louis community has stepped up in many ways to honor him and support his family.

"We're giving out flags, water, cookies, doughnuts, bundt cakes and many more," Ella Mateja, a local high school freshman, said. These treats were for more than catering to a sweet tooth at Ella's Fearless Lemonade Stand. They're to honor hometown heroes, standing and fallen.

St. Charles community pays respect to Jared Schmitz and his family during visitation Heaviness set over the St. Charles County community, as people made their way inside Baue Funeral Home Saturday afternoon to honor fallen service member Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz.

Sunday's lemonade stand was focusing on Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz.

"We were shocked," Mateja said. "He was a hero and he lived just three houses away from us."

Mateja has been fundraising through her lemonade stand for seven years now. It started out with lemonade, but has now done everything from one-mile runs, to making hats.

A symbolic flag was gifted to those who donated in Schmitz' honor.

"He made the ultimate sacrifice, and you gotta remember that freedom is not free," Mateja said.

The goal was to raise $15,00. Funds raised will go to the Schmitz memorial foundation. But the message isn't in the money raised, it's in the impressions left.

"We just wanna show people that everyone can come together through a good cause, a good cause to help show our heroes that they matter," Mateja said.

The 20-year-old marine died during the attack on the Kabul airport in Afghanistan. He will be buried at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery on Thursday.