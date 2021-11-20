LEMAY (KMOV.com) -- Helen Hellwege, 70, got a new roof completely free on Saturday.
Thanks to the Housing Partnership, a nonprofit in Lemay, and the Roofing and Siding Contractors alliance, RSCA, Helen said she was able to get the roof just in time.
"God helps in many ways, he knew that I needed a new roof. I had a leak a few years ago then I had a neighbor, he was saying I had a few loose shingles that could cause another leak," Hellwege said.
The Housing Partnership has been helping homeowners in the community for years, donating services to hundreds of people. Two years ago, they partnered with RSCA. The RSCA provided the materials and the labor for Hellwege's roof.
"We have a lot of tremendous folks ion the RSCA that want to give back and they have the capability of giving back and the resources and so it's a really good thing for the community," RSCA president Tim Carroll said.
Hellewege is a cancer survivor. Her husband, Wilbert died 18 years ago. Wilbert was a roofer, so this project is dear to Helen's heart.
"Oh yes, he's up there looking down, making sure these guys are doing a good job," Hellwege said.
Helen waited four years after applying to get the call that it was her turn.
If you would like to apply for a home repair from the Housing Partnership, call 314-631-9905 to learn more about what is available and get an application.
These are the questions that will determine if you are eligible for the Home Repair Program:
- Have you owned your home for at least 2 years?
- Is your home located in Lemay, Affton or Mehlville?
- Is your home in need of repairs for such things as code violations or safety hazards? Or, do you have problems with the HVAC, windows, roof, plumbing, or electrical wiring?
- Are your mortgage payments, real estate taxes and Home Owner’s insurance current?
- Is your household income considered low-to-moderate based on the St. Louis Area Median Income? For instance, a two person household with a gross annual income under $40,800 is generally eligible to participate. Depending on the funding source, income guidelines are subject to change and you are encouraged to apply if you are unsure.
