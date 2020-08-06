ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A south St. Louis County fire department is under quarantine after they had a firefighter test positive for COVID-19.
All calls to the Lemay Fire Protection District will be re-routed to fire houses in Valley Park, Fenton, and Affton.
Lemay officials do not know where the firefighter was exposed.
The firehouse is now undergoing deep cleaning.
