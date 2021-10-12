(CNN) -- Lego announced it is working to remove gender stereotypes from its toys. The announcement comes after the Green Davis Institute on Gender in Media carried out research commissioned by the Lego brand.
Almost 7,000 parents were surveyed worldwide for the research. It said 42 percent of girls worried about being made fun of for playing with toys made for boys. Seventy-one percent of boys worried about the same thing with toys associated with girls.
An additional survey question asked if girls could play football and boys could practice ballet. Eighty-two percent of girls agreed compared to 71 percent of boys.
Lego said it will work with the Green Davis Institute and UNICEF to make sure its products do not contribute to gender stereotypes. The brand has not yet outlined how that will look for its future products.
