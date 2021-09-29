ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A Lego inspired bar is coming to St. Louis in October.
The Brick Bar will pop-up at 2nd Shift Brewing at 1601 Sublet Avenue #2 on Oct. 15 and Oct. 16. The bar will host DJs, building competitions and table tennis tournaments.
Only those age 21 and older will be allowed at The Brick Bar after 6 p.m. Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased by clicking here.
