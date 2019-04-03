ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A mainstay of St. Louis Blues games will be disappearing after this season.
Charles Glenn, the man with the legendary booming voice behind the National Anthem for St. Louis home games, is retiring.
"I have multiple sclerosis, and I've had it for seven years now, going on eight," Glenn told stlouisblues.com.
The 64-year-old has performed for 19 years at Blues games but decided his final performance will come whenever the Blues end their season in 2019.
He said he plans to continue playing events with his band around town, but will focus on spending time with his family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.