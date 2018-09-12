(CNN) – Legendary boxer Oscar De La Hoya says he’s planning to run for president in 2020.
According to USA Today, De La Hoya made the announcement in Las Vegas, where is promoting an upcoming boxing match.
The 45-year-old Olympic champion says he’ll run under the Democratic Party.
De La Hoya has had well-publicized problems with drugs and alcohol and has spent time in rehab.
