ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Legalizing recreational marijuana could go on the Missouri ballot as soon as next year.
The group Legal Missouri 2022 is pushing for the initiative which also includes wiping some records clean. It would pertain to those with low level marijuana offenses between 2010 and 2018.
This measure is competing against others, but this group was successful in passing medical marijuana in 2018.
