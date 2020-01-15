ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – As recreational marijuana becomes legal in more states, more pets are getting stoned.
In 2019, the Animal Poison Control Center saw a 765% increase in calls about pets eating marijuana. The number has also spiked 400% over the last six years.
The main reason for the uptick is that more states are making marijuana legal.
“One, it's more accepted. Two, that stigma is gone that people will admit it to you. It used to be that once someone came in with that dog and you suspected those symptoms, you had to say, ‘OK, I'm not going to the police,’” veterinarian Dr. Ron Van Ryswyk said. “Now, people come through the door and they say, ‘OK, the dog ate the cookies.’”
If a furry friend gets hold of a marijuana product, pet owners should call their veterinarian and be honest with them. If the veterinarian knows what is wrong, they can usually treat the animal with little chance of lasting issues.
