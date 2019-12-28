ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- People in Illinois will be able to buy recreational marijuana in starting January 1. The only dispensary in the St. Louis metro area is in Collinsville.
The Illinois Supply and Provisions medical supply store will open its doors at 7 a.m. Wednesday.
Here's what you need to know:
- When will the Collinsville dispensary open?
January 1, 2020 – 7:00 am- 9:00 pm
Regular hours begin January 2:
Monday-Saturday-9:00 am – 9:00 pm
Sunday- 10:00am-9:00pm
What should I bring with me?
Anyone 21 years or older must have a valid government issued ID to purchase products. You can only purchase products if you're 21 or older.
- Can I make an appointment?
No appointments will be taken. Access to the dispensary will be on a first-come first-serve basis.
- How long should I expect to stay?
You should expect long lines for the first several days. Please dress accordingly for the weather.
- How much can I purchase?
State law sets purchasing limits as follows:
Illinois residents per visit:
-- 30 grams of flower
-- 5 grams of concentrate
-- 500MG of THC in cannabis infused products
Out of state people get half of the above.
- How can I pay?
Cash or debit card are acceptable payment methods. No checks or credit cards will be accepted.
- What should I do with product when I leave the dispensary?
If cannabis is in a vehicle, it must be “in a reasonably secured, sealed container and reasonably inaccessible while the vehicle is moving.” Its recommend people transport their cannabis products in the trunk of their vehicle, and keep it in the sealed container that it was purchased in.
- Where can I use my product?
Personal use of cannabis products are subject to local municipal ordinance. Check with your local municipality for rules regarding public cannabis consumption. It's illegal to bring marijuana purchased in Illinois over to St. Louis.
