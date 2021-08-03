ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A temporary restraining order has been issued by a St. Louis County Circuit judge over the new mask mandate issued by St. Louis County Executive Sam Page.

This comes a week after a legal battle between St. Louis County officials, the health department and Missouri's Attorney General Eric Schmitt. The TRO, which again is temporary, halts the mask mandate across the entire county. Businesses can still choose to enforce masking, however, it isn't required. News 4 talked to business owners across the county Tuesday. Overwhelmingly, they tell us they're confused and want more clarification.

"I've never made so many different signs about masking in my life," Joe Edwards said.

Edwards owns Blueberry Hill in University City and Pin-Up Bowl in the city. Both establishments are in the Delmar Loop. A mask mandate is in place in St. Louis City.

"People are confused. They come in from out of state, or they come in from St. Charles County, where it's different than St. Louis County and St. Louis City. The more unified we could be, I think, the easier it will be on all of us," Edwards said.

He says in places like the Delmar Loop, the confusion over the mask mandate between the city and county causes confusion and frustration among staff and customers.

"It is confusing," Amy Fix tells News 4.

Fix lives in St. Louis County. She says she spends most of her time out in the county, but likes to visit the city on the weekends. She says because of the mask mandate still being in place in the city, she'll likely avoid it for the time being. Even now, with the TRO, Fix says the rules are still confusing to her.

"You'll see the signs on the door that it's required, then you'll go into the store or the restaurant and you'll see people who don't have a mask on," Fix said.

Dan Porzel, one of the owners of Sauce on the Side, says this back and forth legal battle is confusing. Sauce on the Side has multiple locations, both in the county and city.

"We just wanna give people some good food, and we wanna provide a fun atmosphere. It kind of makes us look like the bad guys, and it's like it's not us, it's somebody else telling us to do this," Porzel said.

Both Porzel and Edwards say they didn't even know about the TRO hearing until News 4's Jenna Rae told them. They say the health department doesn't directly notify businesses when mandated changes happen, they typically find out from the news.

"The biggest concern would be the negative impression we might give by trying to either tell someone to or not to d,o something that they don't feel it's our place to tell people what to do," Porzel explained.

Neither business owners have experienced refusal from customers, which they say, is a good thing. They say people are typically respectful of the rules in place, whether they're clarified or not.

Fix recommends people just use common sense. She's vaccinated and says it's frustrating now to have to wear a mask again.

"I just think people should be using common sense. If you're not going to be vaccinated and you don't feel good, stay home and protect the rest of us. I don't think necessarily a mask would prevent that," Fix explained.

For now, just St. Louis City has a mask mandate in place. The TRO only applies to businesses in St. Louis County. News 4 is told a judge will review the order again on August 17.