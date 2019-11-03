ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- All eastbound lanes of Interstate 270 were closed following an accident past Lilac Avenue in north St. Louis County.
Missouri State Highway Patrol said a black SUV driver hit the median and overturned on the eastbound lanes of I-270 around 9 a.m. Sunday. One person was taken to a hospital but the severity of the injuries are not clear yet.
Only the left lane of the highway remained closed as of 10 a.m.
