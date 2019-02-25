ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- An accident occurred in North St. Louis leaving a victim in critical condition.
The St. Louis Fire Department says the accident happened just before 3:50 p.m. Monday when a vehicle was reported to have struck several cars and a pole at the crossing of Natural Bridge Avenue and N. Vandeventer Avenue.
A female victim is reported to have been dragged by the vehicle and is in critical condition, and the other victim is reported to have one minor injury. Both victims were adults.
Accident Reconstruction has been requested.
This is a developing story and News 4 will continue to update this story as more information is made available.
