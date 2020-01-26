ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A newly released novel is garnering mixed reviews from readers around the country. The controversy surrounding "American Dirt" by Jeanine Cummins was enough to abruptly cancel a question and answer session hosted by Left Bank Books in the Central West End.
The novel highlights a Mexican mother and her young son's journey migrating to the United States. Left Bank Books co-owner Kris Kleindienst said she welcomed the opportunity to hear from the author and opposing viewpoints.
"I thought it would be a good vehicle to talk about the issues it raises, so we said yes we would host her,” Kleindienst said.
One day after posting about the event, Kleindienst said she received a multitude of messages on social media. Critics said the book is stereotypical and inaccurately depicts the Latino community. Sienna Ruiz was happy the store decided to cancel the controversial event.
"I don't disagree with a white woman trying to write about these issues, I disagree with someone doing that with a lack of understanding of where people are coming from and a goal of making money off of that,” Ruiz said.
However, Melanie Ureta saw the event as an opportunity to foster a productive discussion from people of diverse backgrounds.
"I think she's free to tell whatever story she feels needs to be told, it's her choice and not everyone is going to be happy to hear her version but she has every right to tell her story and what's learned and that's something that needs to be shared with people,” Ureta said.
Kleindienst said she ultimately decided to cancel because the store was not equipped to handle potential conflict that would arise in the short time-frame they had. The book was released on Tuesday. She said she hopes to host another discussion on this topic in the future.
"We felt that the kind of event we wanted to have an open discussion of what is clearly a very painful issue was not going to happen or might not happen in the way we wanted it to where people are respectful and civil,” Kleindienst said.
Read the full letter from Left Bank Books about the cancellation below:
Jeanine Cummins Event Cancellation Notice
A Open Letter to Our Community
January 25, 2020
Hello friends,
Left Bank Books is no stranger to controversy. No stranger to protest. This store was born out of protest and is made of people who have fought to be where we are and who we are. It's not always easy and it's sometimes not popular, but the common thread always is the same as our tagline - literacy and justice for all. We are a mission based bookstore, and that mission guides what we do.
We scheduled an event with Jeanine Cummins to discuss her new novel, American Dirt. In our minds, we were promoting a topical book written by someone who has deep St. Louis connections. It's a gripping story about a woman and her child fleeing violence by trying to get to America. Literacy and justice.
We sincerely believed it would be an opportunity to have an overdue public conversation about the deplorable actions of our country towards people at the border.
We sincerely believed Cummins novel was as good a starting place as any for folks who have not been fully aware of the issues and suffering. That the book could put a human face on the headlines.
When we announced the event, some in our community pushed back. Why, they asked, would we promote a white author who writes about a Latinx experience? And where are the Latinx voices? Where are those authors? In an attempt to find a middle ground, we invited members of the community to join Jeanine in a public conversation.
Some in the community pushed back harder. Posts on social media, calls to our venue partners and others were made insisting we cancel the event.
This felt familiar. It felt like the struggle we've been a part of for years aimed back at us. It hurt. And it felt like a challenge to do better.
Although the time line of this whole process has unfurled in a matter of a few very demanding days, we have taken pains to reflect on the best course of action. And that action is this:
We are listening. To everyone.
We are cancelling the event and will issue refunds to everyone who wants one.
Our mission remains the same, as does our humanity and membership in this community we love and fiercely defend.
We will continue to work to bring authors and stories to our city and hold space for conversations that support and expand the humanity of all.
We will continue to try to be mindful of and dedicated to our mission – Literacy and Justice for All.
We are grateful for the support of the community and aware that we earn that support one day at a time.
Your friends and Neighbors at Left Bank Books.
