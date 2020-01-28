FILE - In this March 10, 2016 file photo, Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant, left, and Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James wait for play to resume during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles. For months, the Cavaliers' megastar has lived slightly under the radar, if that's even possible for one of the world's most famous and recognizable athletes. While Stephen Curry rained 3-pointers as the new face of the NBA, the Golden State Warriors hunted down history and Kobe Bryant took his final bows, James remained in the background awaiting his turn. (AP Photo/Danny Moloshok, File)