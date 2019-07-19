ST.LOUIS (KMOV.com)- A few fire departments are doing demonstrations that show what could happen if you leave bottled water in direct sunlight.
Think of a water bottle like a magnifying glass that could be used to fry ants on the sidewalk, but the chances of something happening in your car are extremely slim.
"It would need to be a full water bottle, that is filled to the top of the water. The water and the plastic create a magnifying effect, and could essentially set upholstery on fire or a piece of plastic on fire," said a New York firefighter.
A utility worker in Idaho said this happened to him but the car didn't catch on fire. The worker did say there were a couple of scorch marks left on a seat.
